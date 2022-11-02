Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $241.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,011. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.75.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

