Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 7,045 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 1.4% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 80,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

