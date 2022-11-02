Filecoin (FIL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $223.70 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.65 or 0.00027832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $223.70 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 312,862,843 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

