Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $13.58 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.47. 403,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.74.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

