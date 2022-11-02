Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $52.70 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $52,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after buying an additional 255,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.94. 415,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,118. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

