Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.78. 20,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,473. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

