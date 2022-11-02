Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 396,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,052. The stock has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

