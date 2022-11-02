Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $59,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.89. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

