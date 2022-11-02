Firestone Capital Management Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,088 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,860,610 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

