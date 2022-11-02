Firestone Capital Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 5.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,366,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 287,388 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. 122,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,093. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

