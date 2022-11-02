First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 62,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 593,127 shares.The stock last traded at $129.28 and had previously closed at $130.64.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.27.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

