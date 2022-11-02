First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Down 2.7%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 55,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 104,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

