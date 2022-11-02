Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$198.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.14 million.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $92.17. Five9 has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 512,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
