FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.85-$16.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.85-16.05 EPS.

FLT traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.28. 679,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.15. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.00.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

