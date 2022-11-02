FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.85-$16.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.85-16.05 EPS.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %
FLT traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.28. 679,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.15. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
