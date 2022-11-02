FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEX LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $36.99.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Research analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $856,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $516,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $258,754,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 30.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

