Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $993.01M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve also updated its Q4 guidance to at least $0.40 EPS.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.1 %

Flowserve stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 130,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Flowserve by 138.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $228,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

