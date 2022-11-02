FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $112.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

NYSE:FMC opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $92.08 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.54.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.3% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

