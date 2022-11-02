Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Plans $0.85 Semi-annual Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.847 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.
Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
Shares of FMX opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24.
FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
