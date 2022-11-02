Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

F stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,357,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.2% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

