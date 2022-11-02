Forge Global (FRGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Forge Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forge Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FRGE opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Forge Global has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRGE. JMP Securities began coverage on Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

