Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,610.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,529,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,062,000 after buying an additional 1,473,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

EEM stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.