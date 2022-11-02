Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.