Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,303 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,854 shares of company stock valued at $870,361. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

