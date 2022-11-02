Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 10,872 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.17% of TopBuild worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.89.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

