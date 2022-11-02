Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 19,197 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,197 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $203.10 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.55 and its 200-day moving average is $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

