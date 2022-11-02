Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 700 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

