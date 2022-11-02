Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,986 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.15% of Fox Factory worth $38,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,265,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,983,000 after buying an additional 136,085 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,747,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

