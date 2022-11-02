FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FOXA. Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

