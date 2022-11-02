FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FOXA. Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.
FOX Trading Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
