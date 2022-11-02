Frank Grese Sells 4,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $714,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,474.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of GPI traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.49. 163,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,940. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average of $171.90.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

