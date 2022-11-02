Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fraport in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

