Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Freshworks in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freshworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshworks’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 68.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,692.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freshworks news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,692.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 200,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and have sold 30,355 shares worth $444,006. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

