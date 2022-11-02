FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ASGN Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

ASGN Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ASGN to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $85.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. ASGN has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $131.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.