FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Issued By Zacks Research

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $12.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.54. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $333.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.00. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

