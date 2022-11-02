FY2022 EPS Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FORM. Cowen lowered their target price on FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $82,452,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after buying an additional 462,292 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $12,364,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 761,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 283,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

