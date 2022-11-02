FY2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $11.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.95. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE:LYB opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $91.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 49.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $16,520,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

