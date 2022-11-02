FY2022 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical technology company will earn $12.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.78 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $219.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.25. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $370.20. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

