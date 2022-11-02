FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Revolve Group stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

