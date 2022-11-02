FY2023 EPS Estimates for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Reduced by KeyCorp

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.79). The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $92.20. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $175.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Duolingo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Duolingo by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,212 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $128,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,966,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,212 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $128,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,966,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,558. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.