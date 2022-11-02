FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

