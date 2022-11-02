FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Lifted by Analyst

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.46.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$52.74 on Wednesday. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The firm has a market cap of C$25.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

