FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Leede Jones Gab (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $0.61 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

