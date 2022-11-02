Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 5.65% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

