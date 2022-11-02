Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00014270 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.78 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.82162964 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,614,497.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

