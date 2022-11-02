Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.10

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GECFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gecina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Gecina Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.71.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

