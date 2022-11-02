General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in General Electric were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. 30,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

