General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in General Motors were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 53.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 31.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 83,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,186,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

