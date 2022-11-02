Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $179.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $179.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.85.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.