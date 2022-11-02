Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.94

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 135774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNW. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 109,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 102,695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 144.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 164.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

