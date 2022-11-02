German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Sunday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
German American Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,452. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
