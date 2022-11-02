Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 394 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.85. 73,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.